NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said This Morning

Terry Bradshaw isn’t one to mince words and he certainly didn’t do any of that while speaking about Aaron Rodgers on Sunday morning.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst had a blunt message for the Green Bay Packers star quarterback.

Rodgers is out this weekend due to a positive COVID-19 test. The star quarterback, who said in August that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted he’s unvaccinated.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said Friday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Bradshaw went off on Rodgers on Sunday morning.

“It would’ve been nice if Aaron came down to the naval academy and learned to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied,” he said.

Terry Bradshaw blasted Aaron Rodgers on FOX: "It would've been nice if Aaron came down to the naval academy and learned to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that's what you did, Aaron. You lied." Michael Strahan: "There are times to quote MLK and this was not one of them." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2021

Many NFL fans appreciate Bradshaw’s ruthlessness on the subject.

“OK I did NOT expect Terry Bradshaw calling out Aaron Rodgers for using cattle dewormer (his words, not mine) this morning on the NFL preshow,” one fan admitted.

“Terry Bradshaw about to make some headlines on the FOX NFL Pregame, saying he wished Rodgers would have joined them at the Naval Academy today and learned how to be honest,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“I got some advice for Aaron Rodgers… he should come to the Naval academy to learn how to be honest.” – Terry Bradshaw pic.twitter.com/S7hmsdO6dH — Collin Brennan (@sports_collin) November 7, 2021

I’ve never loved Jimmy Johnson and Terry Bradshaw more than I do right now – way to step up and criticize Aaron Rodgers for being incredibly selfish and a straight up liar 👏🏻👏🏻 — ⚾️SurroundedByBalls🏈 (@KMDgoBlue) November 7, 2021

Rodgers is missing Sunday’s game in Kansas City. He should be eligible to return for next weekend’s game against Seattle.

Kickoff between the Packers and Chiefs is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.