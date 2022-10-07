NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did After Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyer

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting Tom Brady hired a divorce lawyer only after Gisele did so. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer.

The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to get divorced. "It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," a source told PEOPLE. "He feels very hurt by her."

"She is the one steering the divorce," the source told PEOPLE. "She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."

Fans think it's time for Brady to put football behind him.

"He's currently the most decorated NFL player. What more does he need from football? Retire and go fix your marriage," one fan said.

"maybe he should have prioritized his family over his need to win rings," said another.

It's obviously not that simple, but Brady's decision to return to football might not have been a good one.