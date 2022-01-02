NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did On Sunday

Tom Brady continues to terrorize the New York Jets.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the New York Jets for most of the contest, but Brady was able to pull off a big comeback late.

Tampa Bay topped New York, 28-24, shortly after Antonio Brown appeared to quit during the middle of the contest.

Brady, despite not having Brown and another top wide receiver, Chris Godwin, pulled off yet another big win over the Jets.

THOMAS EDWARD PATRICK BRADY JR. JUST GOATED THE JETS WITH A LATE ROCKET TO … CYRIL GRAYSON?!?! WHAT A THROW. WHAT A 93-YARD DRIVE WITH NO TIMEOUTS. MVP! MVP! MVP! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022

Tom Brady just casually ruined the Jets again. Lord. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 2, 2022

Fourth Quarter Comebacks (UPDATED) 1. Peyton Manning, 43

2. Tom Brady, 42

3. Ben Roethisberger, 40

4. Drew Brees, 36

5. Johnny Unitas, 34 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2022

It’s been quite the year for Tom Brady at 44 years of age.

Tom Brady NFL ranks this season: ‣ 422 completions (1st)

‣ 632 attempts (1st)

‣ 4,580 yards (1st)

‣ 37 touchdowns (1st)

‣ 305.3 yards/game (1st) All at a cool 44 years old 🐐 pic.twitter.com/w1qjep7Waa — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 1, 2022

The Buccaneers improved to 12-4 with the win on Sunday, while the Jets dropped to 4-12 with the loss.