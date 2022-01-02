NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did On Sunday

The Spun

Tom Brady continues to terrorize the New York Jets.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the New York Jets for most of the contest, but Brady was able to pull off a big comeback late.

Tampa Bay topped New York, 28-24, shortly after Antonio Brown appeared to quit during the middle of the contest.

Brady, despite not having Brown and another top wide receiver, Chris Godwin, pulled off yet another big win over the Jets.

It’s been quite the year for Tom Brady at 44 years of age.

The Buccaneers improved to 12-4 with the win on Sunday, while the Jets dropped to 4-12 with the loss.

