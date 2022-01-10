NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did On Sunday

The Spun

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the field in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is 44 years old and still making NFL history.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback set the league record for most completions in a season. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback also broke the Buccaneers franchise record for yards in a season.

It’s quite the accomplishment for the legendary NFL quarterback.

Brady has joined Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in two separate seasons.

Brady hasn’t seemed to lose any of his deep ball ability in his old age, either. He has the most 20-plus yard completions of any quarterback in the league since 2019.

That’s pretty ridiculous.

Brady and the Buccaneers are on their way to their 13th win of the season. Tampa Bay is leading Carolina, 31-17, midway through the fourth quarter.

The game is on CBS.

