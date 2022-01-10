NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did On Sunday

Tom Brady is 44 years old and still making NFL history.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback set the league record for most completions in a season. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback also broke the Buccaneers franchise record for yards in a season.

It’s quite the accomplishment for the legendary NFL quarterback.

Tom Brady has set a new single-season record for completions, along with new career and Buccaneers marks for passing yards in a seasonhttps://t.co/Rw5jsLWyvg pic.twitter.com/CXfAIyCf7J — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 9, 2022

Brady has joined Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in two separate seasons.

For the 2nd time in his career, Tom Brady has thrown 5,000+ Pass Yards in a season 🔥 He joins Drew Brees as the only QBs to throw 5K pass yards in a season multiple times (Brees did it 5 times). pic.twitter.com/6b2tCpLOzk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 9, 2022

Brady hasn’t seemed to lose any of his deep ball ability in his old age, either. He has the most 20-plus yard completions of any quarterback in the league since 2019.

That’s pretty ridiculous.

Most 20+ yard completions since 2019: 🚀 Tom Brady – 94

🚀 Patrick Mahomes – 89

🚀 Aaron Rodgers – 89 pic.twitter.com/iRxiH00w94 — PFF (@PFF) January 8, 2022

Brady and the Buccaneers are on their way to their 13th win of the season. Tampa Bay is leading Carolina, 31-17, midway through the fourth quarter.

The game is on CBS.