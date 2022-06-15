NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Aaron Donald

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While discussing his decision to walk back his retirement, Tom Brady joked about Aaron Donald making his regret that choice.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Brady said he's coming back because his competitive desire makes him "part crazy." That led the seven-time Super Bowl champion to wonder if he made the right call.

"I'm 45 years old, and I'm out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off," Brady said. "And I see Aaron Donald work out on Instagram and I'm like, 'Damn, maybe I should have retired.' Because he's a beast."

Responding to his remarks about the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle, fans told Brady that he still has time to change his mind again before beginning his 23rd NFL season.

Although Brady posted the lowest quarterback rating (71.4) of his 10 Super Bowl appearances, his New England Patriots still earned a 13-3 victory over Donald's Rams to win the 2018 championship.

However, he's lost all three encounters against the Rams since joining the Buccaneers. That includes last season's 30-27 loss in the postseason, during which Donald delivered three quarterback hits.

Donald also decided against retirement this offseason before earning a massive raise with a new three-year deal.

Unfortunately for Brady, the two NFC contenders will meet again this season. Tampa Bay hosts Los Angeles in Week 9, and there's certainly a chance of another playoff rematch.