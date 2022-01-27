The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Big Ben

Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady shake hands on the field after a game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shake hands after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 33-3 at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

NFL fans are trying to figure out whether Tom Brady’s response to Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement announcement was praise or a dig.

Big Ben called it a career on Thursday. Shortly thereafter, Brady responded to Roethlisberger’s announcement.

“Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the ‘Throw Some Ice On It’ method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls,” Brady said. “There’s more than one way to bake a cake!”

Intentional or not, that definitely seems like a dig from Brady. After all, there’s a reason he’s still at the top of his game and Big Ben limped to the finish line of his career.

Let’s take a look at what NFL fans are saying about Brady’s response:

We’ll probably never know if Brady said what he did with a positive spin on it. That’s probably intentional.

Regardless, it’s beyond strange that we’ll never again see Roethlisberger put on another NFL uniform. Big Ben was such an integral part of the game for so many years.

We wish the longtime Steelers quarterback good luck in this next chapter of his life.

