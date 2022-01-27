NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Big Ben

NFL fans are trying to figure out whether Tom Brady’s response to Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement announcement was praise or a dig.

Big Ben called it a career on Thursday. Shortly thereafter, Brady responded to Roethlisberger’s announcement.

“Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the ‘Throw Some Ice On It’ method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls,” Brady said. “There’s more than one way to bake a cake!”

Intentional or not, that definitely seems like a dig from Brady. After all, there’s a reason he’s still at the top of his game and Big Ben limped to the finish line of his career.

