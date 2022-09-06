NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About His Family

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly fighting over his decision to return to football for the 2022 season.

Brady, 45, retired from the game earlier this year before making the ground-breaking decision to un-retire just one month later. The superstar quarterback then took a leave of absence from Buccaneers training camp, citing personal reasons.

On Tuesday, Brady addressed the struggles of balancing family life and his professional football career. When discussing his family, he mentioned each of his children and parents — but not Gisele.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments.

"Tom Brady should have stayed retired. I knew he and his wife were going to get into fights when this happened. I saw this coming from a mile away," one fan wrote.

"Is it over between them?" another asked.

"His marriage is his personal business," another said.

According to reports from Page Six last week, Brady and Gisele got into an "epic fight" that resulted in the Brazilian model leaving the family compound.

"Page Six exclusively revealed the model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL. He has remained behind for team training," Page Six reports.

Brady and the Bucs will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11.