NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had an incredible performance against the Packers on Sunday night, recording 153 passing yards, 157 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. It was the fourth time in NFL history that a player had 150 yards both passing and rushing in a game.

During the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Tom Brady shared his thoughts on Hurts' Week 12 performance.

Brady raved about the way Hurts plays the game. He said the Eagles are so successful this season because of the dual-threat quarterback.

"I've never rushed for more than a hundred yards in a season, I don't think. I mean, he did it for 150 yards in a game and made it look relatively easy, because I saw some of those highlights. And he just has a great skillset to be able to, you know, you gotta have so much spatial awareness too because when you run those guys are coming at you and they're coming fast. And I think when you have his athleticism, but also he knows exactly when to get down, he knows exactly when to get out of bounds. He starts to run, he stops and he throws the ball. So his ability to make plays in the run game is very impressive. And 157 yards for anybody is incredible. And then to have the ability to pass the football like he does as well. That's why that team is so successful.

"He's playing at a very, very, very high level and they're a tough team to stop. And even if you think you've got him stopped for a lot of the game, like the Colts had him a few weeks ago, it comes down to a drive at the end of the game and he's got a little more energy left in the tank and he makes a game-winning run there at the end for a touchdown."

NFL fans are pleasantly surprised that Brady showed Hurts love on the "Let's Go!" podcast.

"Brady sees who got NEXT," one fan tweeted.

"Real recognize real," a second fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Man even Tom Brady sees Hurts is ballin."

Hurts belongs in the MVP conversation this season. Not only has he taken a significant step towards becoming a star quarterback, the Eagles own the top record in the NFL.

Next up for the Eagles is a showdown with the Titans.