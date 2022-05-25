NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Josh Allen

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday morning, Tom Brady posted a video to Twitter showing him holing out from distance on the golf course.

He did so ahead of "The Match" which will pit Brady and Aaron Rodgers against youngsters Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The latter suggested the video was fake, which brought a response from Brady.

"Golf s***-talk is a little different than pro football s***-talk," he said. "Josh really hasn't backed much up on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me."

That caused quite the response from those on social media. Buffalo fans who could finally root for Brady in Tampa are now turning on him once again.

"Hey everyone that started to like Brady after he left NE - you can hate him again," one Buffalo Bills fan said.

"I love Tampa Tommy," another fan said.

"undefeated against him, talk your s*** Tom," said a third fan.

The Match kicks off on June 1. With all of the trash talk going around, it will be fun to watch.