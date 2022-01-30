NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said On Sunday

Tom Brady took to social media on Sunday morning to break his silence amid the rumors of his retirement.

On Saturday, ESPN reported that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was set to retire from the National Football League. Brady has yet to confirm the news and members of his camp – including his dad – have denied the reports.

Tom Brady’s father, agent and team have now denied that Brady has decided to retire, and his company deleted a tweet. That doesn’t mean Brady won’t retire soon; he’s 44 and acknowledged after last week’s game he will evaluate his future. https://t.co/fEfWcid30Q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2022

Brady, meanwhile, has been radio silent on social media regarding the retirement rumors – until now, that is.

BREAKING: Tom Brady breaks his silence on instagram pic.twitter.com/ZFGT9No5Re — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) January 30, 2022

While many have speculated that Brady is just waiting until early February to collect his roster bonus, that is reportedly not the case.

Brady is getting his bonus whether he’s on the roster or not, according to one Bucs insider.

This is completely wrong. Just misreading contract to portray Brady as having incentive to wait on retiring. His contract pays him a deferred $15 million bonus Feb. 4, but he's already earned it. Doesn't need to be on roster to get it. And if he retires, he pays back $16 million. https://t.co/fIQHma0a54 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 30, 2022

So, what is Brady waiting for?

Maybe the “cool touch” quarterback is truly undecided. He certainly appears to be OK with keeping everyone in the dark for now, anyway.

Tom Brady, or his social media manager has chimed in to the swirling reports with…a cool tech stretchy T-shirt push on Instagram pic.twitter.com/xzlUGfRfqE — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) January 30, 2022

Brady did take to Instagram earlier this month to offer some perspective on his decision.

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long. This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much,” Brady said on Instagram.

“I always want to win, I think that’s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn’t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did.. There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!”

For now, we continue to wait.