NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Told His Father

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season was a difficult one for Tom Brady, both on and off the field. Something that his father recently confirmed in a conversation with ESPN's Mike Greenberg.

During a radio interview with the longtime on-air personality, Tom Brady Sr. revealed what his son had told him as he mulled over retirement:

This has been a really rough six months on his personal life, his family life, and on his football life. He once said this, he said, 'I'm getting tired of getting hit.' Having played 23 years and he holds the ignominious record of most sacks against in the NFL ... and there must be another 2 or 3,000 knockdowns. At 45 years of age, you say, 'Hey, do I want to get hit one more time?' The answer's really nah, I really don't want to unless everything's flipping. Unfortunately, it wasn’t clicking this year and I think it was a foregone conclusion.

Brady was able to leave the game on his own terms at age 45. Not something that many could say who have played this sport.