NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Gisele

Tony Romo’s joke about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen is going viral on social media on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers are blowing out the Bears on Sunday afternoon. Brady just made NFL history, becoming the first quarterback to reach 600 career passing touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers made a mistake with the football, as wide receiver Mike Evans gave it to a fan in the stands. Tampa Bay then had a staff member barter with the fan to get the football back.

It was a pretty funny scene.

Mike Evans accidently gave Tom Brady's 600 TD game ball to a fan and they worked the entire break to try to get it back from the fan. Tony Romo suggested they'll give the fan a date with Gisele 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/oIYu1xmcdu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

Romo, calling the game for CBS, joked that perhaps the Buccaneers could give the fan a date with Gisele, the longtime supermodel wife of Brady.

We’re going to guess that Brady would not sign off on that, Tony.

Tony Romo thinks Tom Brady is willing to pimp out Gisele to a random fan for a football. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 24, 2021

Romo is facing some online criticism for the comment, as well.

Hey Tony Romo, I love your commentating, but that crack about offering the fan a date w/ Gisele to get back the football from Tom Brady’s 600th TD pass was in horrible taste. Do better. — Chris Hubbs (@cjhubbs) October 24, 2021

Tony Romo joking about a "date with Gisele" as if her time and attention are something for men to trade and use as needed is utterly disgusting. — Liz Beadle (@THE_Lizbeadle) October 24, 2021

Romo would probably like to have that one back.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are leading the Bears, 21-0, on Sunday afternoon. The game is being televised on CBS.