NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Gisele

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tony Romo’s joke about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen is going viral on social media on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers are blowing out the Bears on Sunday afternoon. Brady just made NFL history, becoming the first quarterback to reach 600 career passing touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers made a mistake with the football, as wide receiver Mike Evans gave it to a fan in the stands. Tampa Bay then had a staff member barter with the fan to get the football back.

It was a pretty funny scene.

Romo, calling the game for CBS, joked that perhaps the Buccaneers could give the fan a date with Gisele, the longtime supermodel wife of Brady.

We’re going to guess that Brady would not sign off on that, Tony.

Romo is facing some online criticism for the comment, as well.

Romo would probably like to have that one back.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are leading the Bears, 21-0, on Sunday afternoon. The game is being televised on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.