NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

Tony Romo gets interviewed by NBC Sports after a golf tournament.STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Tony Romo speaks on TV after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

CBS’s No. 1 announcing team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Romo, arguably the top analyst in football, is facing some rare criticism for his performance during Sunday afternoon’s game.

Perhaps some fans are just getting tired of his act – it happens to most announcers eventually. For the most part, though, Romo is still regarded as a top-tier in-game analyst.

Many NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what Romo said on Sunday.

One thing is very clear, though: Romo loves football as much as anyone. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was diagramming plays for Tracy Wolfson at the dinner table on Saturday evening.

The Ravens lead the Steelers, 7-0, toward the end of the first half on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.