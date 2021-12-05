NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

CBS’s No. 1 announcing team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Romo, arguably the top analyst in football, is facing some rare criticism for his performance during Sunday afternoon’s game.

Perhaps some fans are just getting tired of his act – it happens to most announcers eventually. For the most part, though, Romo is still regarded as a top-tier in-game analyst.

Many NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what Romo said on Sunday.

Tony Romo just said “Steelers” and “playoffs” in the same sentence pic.twitter.com/Ss5eI3x5L6 — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) December 5, 2021

Tony Romo today: Lamar Jackson made a play “like when he was in his prime” LJ is 24. Said that not too many people know about Mark Andrews. Wanted a penalty because he “could hear it up here” Maybe Collinsworth isn't so bad 😬 — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) December 5, 2021

That Mark Andrews drop was a drive killer. It's mind-boggling that he can make circus catches one moment, and then drop a gimme the next moment. Andrews is on of the best in the NFL, but Tony Romo saying drops are rare is just a reminder he doesn't call Ravens games frequently. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 5, 2021

One thing is very clear, though: Romo loves football as much as anyone. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was diagramming plays for Tracy Wolfson at the dinner table on Saturday evening.

The Ravens lead the Steelers, 7-0, toward the end of the first half on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on CBS.