NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Cardinals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Troy Aikman and Joe Buck attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Troy Aikman didn't hold back when speaking on the Cardinals during Monday night's broadcast.

After Arizona's 27-13 loss to the Pats in primetime, the Hall of Fame QB and ESPN broadcaster laid out everything he saw wrong with the Cardinals organization:

The play on the field ... hasn't been very good. And then there's the other element of what's taking place off the field. ... One distraction after another. Even if Kyler were healthy what is this offseason going to look like? ... This has been a dumpster fire for the Arizona Cardinals... [there are] a lot of really tough decisions that have to be made.

The NFL world reacted to Aikman's comments on Twitter that night.

"This team is an absolute dumpster fire," a fan agreed. "No free agents will want to come here after all that’s happened this year I just don’t see the attractiveness. We’re doomed for next season as well…"

"The last time comments like these are made in a nationally televised game was 2018," tweeted podcaster Blake Allen Murphy.

"I love when Troy Aikman gets mad when he has to watch terrible football," another user said. "He does not hold back at all."

"Joe turning back to look at the camera sternly after the words 'dumpster fire' got me," replied Matthew Coller.

"Troy isn't wrong..."

Definitely some questions that will need to be answered in the desert.