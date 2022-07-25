NFL World Reacts To What Tyreek Hill Called Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Since arriving in Miami, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has played the part of Tua Tagovailoa hype man, making another bold claim about his new QB on Monday.

Appearing on ESPN's "First Take," Hill told Bart Scott that he chose to be traded to the Dolphins over the Jets because Tua's "the most accurate quarterback in the NFL."

The NFL world reacted to Tyreek's comments on social media.

"Tyreek Hill after the 2nd drive of game 1 this season," tweeted Andrew Baglini.

"Sucking up to the new boss >>>," a podcast replied.

"Per SIS charting, Tagovailoa was 14th in catchable pass%; eighth in on-target pass%. That's not adjusted for target depth, either, and Tagovailoa wasn't exactly throwing bombs out there," noted Bryan Knowles. "I'm still optimistic about Tua, but I love some of the July hyperbole we get."

"Being wrong twice is the new being right once."

"Pay me $30 million a year I would lie too," said Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway.

Hill has already said that Tua is more accurate than his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes and that he expects his chemistry with the young QB to be "on point."