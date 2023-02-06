NFL World Reacts To What Tyreek Hill Said About Tom Brady

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tom Brady had some fun on Twitter on Monday.

Brady posted a classic thirst trap to his Twitter that shows him shirtless and only wearing his Brady Brand boxer briefs. He said he would post it if he got 40,000 likes on a tweet and followed through.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw this tweet and had a reaction of his own.

"Tom done retired and turned into AB," Hill tweeted.

This is a good joke since AB (Antonio Brown) has been in the headlines a lot for non-football-related reasons since he was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL community thought this was hilarious.

Hill's got too much time on his hands since the Dolphins are in offseason mode.

Still, that was a pretty slick burn by him, but it's all in good fun.