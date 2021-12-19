NFL World Reacts To What Urban Meyer’s Daughter Said

Urban Meyer was officially fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week. The three-time national title-winning college football head coach lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Meyer admitted he was heartbroken by how everything went down.

“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer told NFL.com. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place.”

Urban wasn’t the only member of his family to speak regarding the firing.

The former NFL head coach’s daughter, Gigi Meyer, took to social media to weigh in on the reaction to her dad’s firing.

“The enemy (aka the world) REALLY doesn’t wanna see good people win. & you can argue whether my dad is a ‘good person’ or not based on what you see in the media (super reliable source of info as we know) Anyone who truly knows us knows how incredible he is as a person. & the world hates any platform we have, so he’s going to create chaos to destroy it. Little does he know he’s making it stronger. It’s not over. Keep watching,” she wrote on Instagram.

Urban Meyer’s daughter Gigi Meyer posted these stories on Instagram after the Jaguars fired her father pic.twitter.com/gPSrK8lK2y — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) December 16, 2021

It’s understandable for someone’s daughter to defend their father amid controversy, but based on what happened in Jacksonville, the head coach likely deserved what happened.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for Meyer. He’s revealed that he hasn’t been contacted about any coaching opportunities following his firing, but it’s early.

Where do you see Meyer going in 2022 and beyond?