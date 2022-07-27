NFL World Reacts To What Vikings GM Said About Kirk Cousins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 30: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had some interesting things to say about Kirk Cousins earlier this week.

Cousins will be Minnesota's quarterback for the fifth season in a row, but Adofo-Mensah did say that he thought about making a change at the position during the spring.

“I’ll be frank,” Adofo-Mensah said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "The one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback.

After that, he did say that Cousins is a good quarterback but added that he's not Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes.

This definitely sounds like someone who is nervous about how far Cousins can take the Vikings this season.

NFL fans are a bit shocked that Adofo-Mensah even said this on the record.

Cousins will undoubtedly be ready to prove a lot of people wrong this season as the Vikings try and get back to being a contender.