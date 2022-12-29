NFL World Reacts To What Von Miller Said About Russell Wilson

Von Miller is sticking up for the new leader of his former franchise.

Russell Wilson has been the target of heavy criticism as he navigates the worst season of his 11-year NFL career. This past weekend, he was benched during an embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Miller described Wilson's disastrous season as an "anomaly."

"I think this year is an anomaly for Russell Wilson. I'm willing to bet that his next year coming up will be drastically different," he said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Miller's recent comments.

"Man I miss Von in Denver," one fan wrote.

"Von always got our back, no matter what team he’s playing for," another said.

"Russ wasn’t cooking when he left Seattle come on Von," another added.

The Broncos better hope Miller is right. After trading away some serious draft capital to land Wilson, the franchise signed the former Seahawks star on a massive five-year, $242.58 million contract with $161 million guaranteed.

So far, this partnership has been a disaster. In addition to his uncharacteristically poor play on the field, Wilson has also reportedly lost some of his teammates in the locker room.

Wilson and the 4-11 Broncos will look to salvage what's left of their season in a Week 17 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.