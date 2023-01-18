NFL World Reacts To Wild Lamar Jackson Trade Proposal

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

It appears Lamar Jackson may have played his final snap with the Baltimore Ravens.

As the former league MVP continues to rehab his recent knee injury, the Baltimore franchise has a lot to consider when it comes to his impending contract negotiations. The organization could sign him on a longterm deal, hit him with the franchise tag, let him walk or trade him prior to the 2023 season.

During the most recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, Sherman suggested a wild trade possibility for this coming offseason.

Geno Smith for Lamar Jackson.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this theory.

"That feels very much like a win win trade but I don’t want Lamar in Seattle lol," one fan wrote.

"Love Geno but If Lamar is in Seattle they should be the favorites to come out the NFC for a long time," another added.

"You would have to give 3 1st rounders plus Geno to get Lamar," another said.

Jackson sat out for the final stretch of the 2022 season after suffering a PCL sprain in Week 13. Despite initial hope that he would be ready to play in the postseason, the 26-year-old quarterback didn't even travel with his team for their Wild Card matchup in Cincinnati.

This will certainly be an interesting offseason for Jackson and the Ravens.