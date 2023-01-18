NFL World Reacts To Wink Martindale's Announcement

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 30: Defensive coordinator Don Martindale of the New York Giants looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, New York Giants defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale made his future NFL plans clear.

He's happy as the defensive coordinator for the Giants and doesn't envision himself leaving just yet. Martindale said he doesn't view his current job as a "stepping stone" for a head coaching job.

"I love it here in New York...greatest city in the world, greatest fans in the world," he added. His comments came after offensive coordinator Mike Kafka had a similar sentiment in mind.

Giants fans were loving the news today.

"I LOVE THIS GUY SO MUCH. Honestly don’t know how the Ravens let him go," one fan said.

"This is how you truly build a great team, the players and coaches have to want to be there!" added another fan.

"This defense may not be the best but it has made some damn clutch plays when the game was on the line," said a third.

Martindale and company face off against the Philadelphia Eagles with a spot in the NFC title game on the line this weekend.