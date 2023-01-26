NFL World Reacts To Writers' Coach Of The Year Pick

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants takes the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The top NFL writers in the country have their pick for NFL Coach of the Year.

The Pro Football Writers of America have picked New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as the coach of the season.

This is a strong choice since Daboll took a team to the NFC Divisional Round after most pundits barely had them winning seven-to-eight games heading into this season.

The Giants won 10 total games this season before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the playoffs.

The NFL community thinks the PFWA got it right by giving this award to Daboll.

"First playoff appearance since 2016. First playoff win since 2012. Got DJ his first playoff win All with an inconsistent o-line, most injured roster, no true WR1, and a QB everyone thought was gone after this year Well deserved!!!" another tweet read.

The Giants will now try and take another step next season after exceeding expectations this past year.