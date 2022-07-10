NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson Dating Rumors

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier this year New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson broke up with longtime girlfriend Abbey Gile. Now, Gile may have spilled the beans on what contributed to their breakup.

A recent Instagram post shows Gile dating Washington Commander wide receiver Dax Milne - a former teammate of Wilson's at BYU. But when one user jokingly accused her of being a "homie hopper," Gile clapped back with a stunning allegation.

Gile claimed that Wilson was sleeping with his mom's best friend at some point. She accused him of being "the real homie hopper" before adding some laughing emojis.

As you can imagine, a tidbit of gossip that juicy from someone close to Wilson can't possibly be ignored. Social media has been buzzing about Wilson all day ever since Gile's allegation was revealed:

Whether Zach Wilson actually did sleep with his mom's friend or not, it appears he already has a new girlfriend who is a little more his age. He's currently dating social media influencer Nicollette Dellanno.

But this story alone is going to give Wilson a new level of popularity that fans will be talking about for years to come. Even non Jets fans are already giving the young man his props on social media.

All Wilson needs to do now is actually play like an elite quarterback, and he'll truly be the next Joe Namath.