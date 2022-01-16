NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson Girlfriend News

It looks like Zach Wilson, the starting quarterback for the New York Jets, is single heading into the offseason.

According to the New York Post, Wilson and his believed ex-girlfriend have scrubbed each other off their social media accounts.

Wilson and his longtime girlfriend, Abbey Gile, have reportedly taken each other off of their social media accounts.

Wilson, who just wrapped his rookie year in New York, seemingly took down a post from November, which featured him and Gile enjoying a date night with Jets teammates Nick Bawden and Quinnen Williams and their significant others. Gile, meanwhile, appears to have erased a picture of herself and Wilson posing outside MetLife Stadium in October, when he got his first Jets win. As of Thursday, however, Gile and Wilson still follow one another.

Zach Wilson, girlfriend quietly scrub each other off from Instagram https://t.co/D16Xgbpgkx pic.twitter.com/uXooZECu5j — New York Post (@nypost) January 13, 2022

Jets fans are joking that their quarterback can now be like Joe Namath.

Zach Wilson next season now that he’s single pic.twitter.com/vsWkhG0TGU — dan desp (@_dandesp) January 13, 2022

“Guy is married to the game. 4,500 yds and 36 tds next year,” one fan joked on social media.

Wilson finished the 2021 regular season in strong fashion. It will be interesting to see if he can make a jump in production in Year 2.