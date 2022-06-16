NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson, Mystery Woman Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been endearing himself to the city of New York with appearances at major sporting events all offseason. But his latest outing included a video of him sitting with a mystery woman.

Wilson was in attendance for last night's game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. At one point, the crowd was doing "the wave" and Wilson's partner tried to get him to join them.

Wilson didn't seem to be having any of that though. He kept his arm down and the woman lifted it up into the air for him.

Jets fans and even some non-Jets fans are giving Wilson props this morning. They seem to hate "the wave" as much as Wilson appeared to. Others asked the woman to respectfully not touch his throwing arm:

As for the identity of Zach Wilson's apparent date at the game. The Jets quarterback appeared to break up with girlfriend Abby Gile earlier this year, scrubbing her from his Instagram account.

Since then, he's been a single man by most accounts. Though according to Heavy he did seem to attract the attention of another woman while on the beach this past March.

But the woman from the beach photos doesn't appear to be the same woman at this Yankees game.

Jets legend Joe Namath was renowned for having a good time out on the town. Maybe he's trying to channel that same energy.