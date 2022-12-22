NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson's Gift For Teammates

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Zach Wilson continued a long-standing NFL tradition on Wednesday.

In recognition of the holiday season, the New York Jets quarterback got his offensive line some exciting gifts.

Wilson bought his whole front line their own motorbikes.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this show of appreciation from Wilson.

"Trying to buy his way back as the starting QB. Too bad it’s still Mike White’s team," one fan wrote.

"NGL this is pretty big QB 1 behavior," another said.

"Bro's just trying to save his ass from getting flatlined tomorrow night," another added.

"Bro needs to spend his money more responsibly because he’s gonna be unemployed in about 2 years," another wrote.

Injuries and poor play caused Wilson to lose his starting job with the Jets. Mike White took over in Week 11 and held the QB1 position until he suffered a ribcage injury in Week 14.

Wilson got the start in this past weekend's loss to the Detroit Lions, and will start again in Week 16.

The Jets offensive line is allowing 2.5 sacks per game so far this season. Wilson has been sacked 20 times through eight games this year.