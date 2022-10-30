NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson's Performance Today

New York Jets' Zach Wilson quarterback makes a pass during the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

The New York Jets are trying to exercise some demons in Sunday's game against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. But an up-and-down performance from second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is making it tough on the team's comeback attempt.

Wilson has shown some glimpses of good ball, but three ugly interceptions have helped land the Jets down 22-10 in the fourth quarter.

The NFL world reacted to the former No. 2 overall pick's performance on social media.

"Zach Wilson having his best game of the year today. I’m sure this tweet with 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter won’t backfire at all," tweeted ESPN's Mina Kimes.

"Zach Wilson doesn't look like the guy," said Matt Lombardo. "Not today."

"Zach Wilson has imploded here at MetLife," commented Pats reporter Evan Lazar. "Neither QB has operated well while under pressure coming into the game. Neither doing it well here today. But Wilson is starting to let this slip away."

"Zach Wilson's play under pressure is not positively regressing today," tweeted Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus.

Wilson and the Jets have a little more than nine minutes left to try and figure it out.