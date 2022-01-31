NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, 49ers Speculation

Tom Brady has yet to officially announce his retirement decision, despite Saturday reports indicating he’s hanging up his cleats.

Is that because Brady is still considering a return for the 2022 season, perhaps with another team? That’s what some fans are starting to think.

There’s some Tom Brady to the 49ers speculation on social media following San Francisco’s loss to Los Angeles in the NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco is clearly in need of an upgrade at the quarterback position. Brady, a California native, was rumored to have the 49ers atop his free agency list when he left the Patriots.

Boston native Bill Simmons floated the possibility on his podcast on Monday.

“Tom waited to watch these games this weekend,” Simmons said.

49ers fans appear to be on board with it.

You heard it here first….Brady to the 49ers @NFL pic.twitter.com/oaqauNNCC5 — MindYoBidNezzGee (@MindNezz) January 31, 2022

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers realizing there will be an opening at 49ers QB in 2022 pic.twitter.com/GEftcJWBer — Fake News is Real (@BrandonCee) January 31, 2022

Let me be the first to welcome Tom Brady to the San Francisco 49ers next year. — Rosstopher (@ArtificialRoss) January 31, 2022

Someone photoshop Brady in a 49ers jersey, quick 😂 — Happy Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) January 31, 2022

Brady deciding to retire probably remains the most-likely outcome here, but it would be pretty great if something crazy happened, wouldn’t it?