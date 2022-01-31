The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, 49ers Speculation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has yet to officially announce his retirement decision, despite Saturday reports indicating he’s hanging up his cleats.

Is that because Brady is still considering a return for the 2022 season, perhaps with another team? That’s what some fans are starting to think.

There’s some Tom Brady to the 49ers speculation on social media following San Francisco’s loss to Los Angeles in the NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco is clearly in need of an upgrade at the quarterback position. Brady, a California native, was rumored to have the 49ers atop his free agency list when he left the Patriots.

Boston native Bill Simmons floated the possibility on his podcast on Monday.

“Tom waited to watch these games this weekend,” Simmons said.

49ers fans appear to be on board with it.

Brady deciding to retire probably remains the most-likely outcome here, but it would be pretty great if something crazy happened, wouldn’t it?

