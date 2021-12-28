NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Honest Admission

Instead of throwing touchdown passes during Week 15’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady got in trouble with the NFL for throwing something else.

During an appearance with the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray on SiriusXM Monday night, the Tampa Bay quarterback revealed the the league issued him a warning for spiking a Microsoft Surface tablet during the shutout loss.

“I did get a warning from the NFL,” Brady said with a laugh. “I can’t throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that.”

After an interception in the fourth quarter of the 9-0 contest, Brady launched the tablet at the ground in frustration — rendering it useless and resulting in a viral moment on social media.

The NFL world took to Twitter with a variety of of reactions to Brady’s comments.

“Why does the NFL think players aren’t going to toss a tablet every now and again? Players come off the field in the heat of the battle and are fired up. Surprised it hasn’t happened more,” one fan wrote.

“So they threatened to fine him but didn’t actually do it? Typical NFL,” another added.

I reached out to the tablet for comment https://t.co/zQNvRme8na pic.twitter.com/CgZtrx6WzU — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) December 28, 2021

The veteran QB has since apologized for the incident and vowed to never do it again.

“I won’t throw another Surface,” Brady said. “Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them.”