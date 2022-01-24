NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Postgame News

Leading up to Sunday’s Divisional Round game between the Buccaneers and the Rams, there was a lot of talk about it potentially being Tom Brady’s final game.

Brady, 44, has already won seven championships and, while he’s said he’d like to play until he was at least 45, retirement talk grew this week.

Now that the Buccaneers have lost to the Rams – despite a valiant comeback effort from Brady and Co. – what does it mean for the quarterback’s future?

We’ll find out soon.

Brady had an honest admission following the game. He revealed that it’s possible he could retire, but he’s going to take his time making a decision.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it, so we’ll just take it day by day and kind of see where we’re at,” Brady said.

He added: “Truthfully, guys, I’m thinking about this game and not thinking about anything past five minutes from now.”

That’s a fair response by Brady. It would be unfair for him to make an official announcement following a loss, but we got one from his head coach in Bruce Arians.

Some might be ready to see him go…

“Man was Tom Brady awful today. Don’t let that fluky comeback distract you that he was getting blown out but his defense kept getting fumbles to bail him out. This loss is 100% on Brady,” one fan tweeted.

“Titan Up . One last ride with Vrabel,” another fan suggested.

“Jason Licht you have a lot of work to do, extend jensen, cappa, godwin, fournette, Gronk, suh, davis bring veterans at secondary, otherwise BRADY IS NOT COMING BACK, he said in man of the arena, I´ll play as long as I have a championship team, , broncos, colts, vikings …,” another fan tweeted.

Not everyone has been buying the rumors, though.

It could be an eventful offseason on the quarterback carousel, with both Brady and Aaron Rodgers considering future moves.