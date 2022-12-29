NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Retirement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

We're closing in on the end of another NFL season and that means more and more rumors about Tom Brady's retirement are about to surface.

He's currently in his 23rd NFL season and is set to be a free agent after this season.

Even though the end is near for him, he's not focused on that right now. He's focused on helping the Bucs secure another playoff berth.

"Honestly, it’s the furthest thing from my mind,” Brady said on Thursday, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m just going to go out there and try to play a great game this week. Our biggest games are ahead of us. We’ve got to do a good job and I’ve got to play quarterback, I’ve got to prepare well and that’s what I’m thinking about.”

Like clockwork, the NFL community was quick to react to this quote from the all-time great.

"He's playing like he's retired," one fan tweeted.

"He doesn’t want anyone to ever reach any of his passing records," another fan tweeted.

What Brady does after this season remains a mystery. That said, he's going to give the rest of this season everything he's got as he tries to win his eighth Super Bowl.