NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady made it clear that he cares about Antonio Brown following Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

Brown is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, according to head coach Bruce Arians, following his bizarre act at MetLife Stadium.

The former All-Pro wide receiver tore off his jersey and his pads, reportedly refusing to enter the game.

Following the comeback win over the Jets, Brady was asked about Brown.

NFL fans appreciate Brady’s message.

“Though he totally deserves to go (and he should have gone after that suspension), AB still deserves a degree of care and compassion. Cutting him is the right call, but he should be given as much help as possible,” one fan tweeted.

“At least no one can say TB12 isn’t compassionate towards others. Darn shame about AB,” another fan added.

“It’s amazing that Tom Brady can still find it in his heart to be sympathetic to someone who’s clearly taken advantage and abused his kindness,” one fan added on Twitter.

The Buccaneers improved to 12-4 on the season with the win over the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.