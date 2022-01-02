NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Antonio Brown

Tom Brady made it clear that he cares about Antonio Brown following Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

Brown is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, according to head coach Bruce Arians, following his bizarre act at MetLife Stadium.

The former All-Pro wide receiver tore off his jersey and his pads, reportedly refusing to enter the game.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Following the comeback win over the Jets, Brady was asked about Brown.

Tom Brady said he encourages everyone to be compassionate towards Antonio Brown. He also said he wasn't aware of what was happening while it was happening. He said he found out what happened after the game. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 2, 2022

NFL fans appreciate Brady’s message.

“Though he totally deserves to go (and he should have gone after that suspension), AB still deserves a degree of care and compassion. Cutting him is the right call, but he should be given as much help as possible,” one fan tweeted.

“At least no one can say TB12 isn’t compassionate towards others. Darn shame about AB,” another fan added.

“It’s amazing that Tom Brady can still find it in his heart to be sympathetic to someone who’s clearly taken advantage and abused his kindness,” one fan added on Twitter.

BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/gC7D8Csin2 — xz – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 2, 2022

The Buccaneers improved to 12-4 on the season with the win over the Jets on Sunday afternoon.