It remains to be seen what Tom Brady will choose to do in his retirement. The legendary NFL quarterback has his TB12 business and his “Brady” fashion brand, though it’s possible he’ll stay involved with football, too.

If he wants to go the television route, he will reportedly be paid very handsomely.

According to a Wednesday night report from Front Office Sports, multiple networks are already showing an interest in the recently retired quarterback.

According to the report, networks could offer in the $20 million to $25 million range. That is well north of what Tony Romo makes as the highest-paid analyst in sports for CBS.

From the report:

CBS Sports’ Tony Romo currently ranks as sports media’s highest-paid announcer at $18 million per year. But Brady’s the biggest name in the NFL — if the five-time Super Bowl MVP wants to call games or analyze the league from a studio, his deal would “blow Romo’s out of the water,” predicted one source. “Brady would be worth his weight in gold. The opening bid would be $20 million a year — and it could go as high as $25 million,” said the source. “That would be for either games or the studio. There’s no way in hell Brady would make less than Romo.” Sports marketing expert Bob Dorfman agreed. “You’d see an all-out blitz by every company with an NFL interest to sign him. It would take 8 figures to get the GOAT to sign a multi-year deal.”

While it’s a ton of money, fans are skeptical that Brady would be interested in a full-time TV role.

“Don’t think he’s going to go for it. He already has so many other projects going on. He’ll appear here and there when something special like a HOF inductee ceremony happens. I don’t think he’ll be too public until he is able to possess part ownership of a franchise,” one fan projects.

“Could see him doing something part-time with Amazon next season with them getting Thursday Night Football. Amazon needs something to establish their legitimacy in the market and Brady would be as good as it gets. They’re gonna throw money at guys like him and Sean Payton,” another fan wrote.

“Brady isn’t doing any games. No amount of money can convince him to travel 18 weeks a year and not be playing football,” another fan said.

Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement on Tuesday.