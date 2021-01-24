NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Insane First Half

Just like he has his entire career, Tom Brady is showing out in the playoffs today.

With a 21-10 lead over the Packers at halftime of the 2021 NFC Championship game, Brady and the Tampa Bay offense have been virtually unstoppable. In his 14th conference title game appearance on Sunday, Brady has thrown 13/22 for 202 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The first half ended on an absolutely wild play for Brady. On a fourth down at the Packer 45-yard line with just 13 seconds left, the Bucs brought the punting unit out before ultimately calling a timeout and electing to go for it. Just one play after the converted 4th down, Brady hit Scotty Miller on a shocking 39-yard touchdown bomb to extend the lead and alter the entire complexion of the game.

NFL analysts and fans went nuts for Brady’s heroic first-half performance:

Today is @TomBrady's 14th career Championship Game appearance, which is double the number of the next closest QB in @JoeMontana and more than TWENTY-SIX franchises in the NFL. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady is 43 years old making this throw pic.twitter.com/UdR05Ireb2 — 𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘈𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘵 👁 (@HoodieAlpal) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady at age 43 is 30 minutes away from writing one of the most implausible stories in football history. #Bucs #NFCChampionship — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady in the first half 🔥 202 yards

🔥 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/7klO3tMFG5 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 24, 2021

Funny stat from the halftime show: Tom Brady is now the all-time leader in playoff touchdown passes for the Tampa Bay franchise. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 24, 2021

At 43 years old in his first season without Patriots coach Bill Belichick, many people thought Brady would flop through his first season with Tampa Bay. Throwing 401/602 for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through the 2020 season — it’s safe to say that argument can be put to rest.

With another passing touchdown early in the third quarter, Brady has now collected 80 career postseason touchdowns — nearly doubling the next highest figure by Joe Montana with 45.

If Brady can continue this kind of play for the rest of the game, a win will be difficult for even the master comeback artist Aaron Rodgers.

The Bucs currently lead the Packers 28-17 midway through the third.