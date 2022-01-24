NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game is coming down to the wire on CBS.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are on the call for the AFC Divisional Round. The Bills are currently trailing the Chiefs, 26-21, with less than three minutes to play on Sunday night.

As always, fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster’s performance.

While some are loving the enthusiasm from the CBS broadcaster, others are finding it a bit annoying in a close game.

When Nantz and Romo joke it sounds like an older uncle and his hip nephew. Awkward. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 24, 2022

Romo just climaxed in the booth — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) January 24, 2022

Romo: “To be the best, you gotta beat the best.” pic.twitter.com/mMAVFSWP8p — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 24, 2022

I just want, for once, Tony Romo to complete one full thought — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 24, 2022

I really wish Tony Romo would just stop talking for a hot min. — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) January 24, 2022

We appear to be in store for an exciting finish, at least.

