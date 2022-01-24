The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance Sunday

Tony Romo gets interviewed by NBC Sports after a golf tournament.STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Tony Romo speaks on TV after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game is coming down to the wire on CBS.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are on the call for the AFC Divisional Round. The Bills are currently trailing the Chiefs, 26-21, with less than three minutes to play on Sunday night.

As always, fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster’s performance.

While some are loving the enthusiasm from the CBS broadcaster, others are finding it a bit annoying in a close game.

We appear to be in store for an exciting finish, at least.

The Bills are trailing the Chiefs, 26-21, with two minutes to play on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on CBS.

