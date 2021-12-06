NFL World Surprised By What Tony Romo Said About Lamar Jackson

Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position.

So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s game. The Ravens lost to the Steelers, 20-19, on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore went for a two-point conversion after scoring, but Lamar Jackson couldn’t connect with Mark Andrews for the game-winning play.

Romo seemed to blame Jackson more than Andrews for the dropped pass. NFL fans are somewhat split on the reaction.

LOL at Tony Romo trying to blame that on Lamar… — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) December 6, 2021

Don't blame that on Lamar, Tony Romo. That ball HAS to be caught. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) December 6, 2021

Romo sitting there blaming Lamar like Andrews can’t catch that 😂😂😂😂 — cobe (@Cobesoileau) December 6, 2021

Romo is so critical of Lamar man, almost weird how negative he has been all game. & he's been wrong 90 percent of the time. — MKG (@MKG_Sports) December 6, 2021

The Steelers improved to 6-5-1 with the win on Sunday, while the Ravens dropped to 8-4 on the year with the loss.

Baltimore will look to bounce back against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.