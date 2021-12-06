The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Surprised By What Tony Romo Said About Lamar Jackson

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on CBS.CBS.

Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position.

So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s game. The Ravens lost to the Steelers, 20-19, on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore went for a two-point conversion after scoring, but Lamar Jackson couldn’t connect with Mark Andrews for the game-winning play.

Romo seemed to blame Jackson more than Andrews for the dropped pass. NFL fans are somewhat split on the reaction.

The Steelers improved to 6-5-1 with the win on Sunday, while the Ravens dropped to 8-4 on the year with the loss.

Baltimore will look to bounce back against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.