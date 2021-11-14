NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Another week, another big game for Tony Romo.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who played in several big games over the course of his NFL career, now calls one each week for CBS.

Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson are on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Packers and the Seahawks.

It’s been an ugly game so far. Green Bay is leading Seattle, 3-0, late in the first half.

Toward the end of the first half, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a big challenge attempt. Romo’s reaction to the move has gone viral.

Greatest challenge this weekend: Pete CARROLL tossing out whatever this is to challenge the call. Bonus: Romo is funny pic.twitter.com/NAvb6SC3eY — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 14, 2021

Romo is facing some criticism for how he’s handled the Aaron Rodgers situation, though.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, told the media that he had been “immunized.” While Rodgers said he didn’t lie about anything, he’s faced criticism from many.

The bending-over backward by Nantz and Romo to say anything other than “Aaron Rogers lied — and then lied about lying” is a little ridiculous. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) November 14, 2021

Romo believes both the Seahawks and the Packers coaching staffs are playing things pretty conservatively so far, too.

However, not everyone agrees with that.

"Both coaches playing a little more close to the vest than normal." – Tony Romo No, Tony, this is about the same. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) November 14, 2021

Hopefully the second half is more entertaining than the first half.

This afternoon’s Packers vs. Seahawks game is airing on CBS.