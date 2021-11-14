The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

tony romo smiles during the cbs upfrontsNEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Another week, another big game for Tony Romo.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who played in several big games over the course of his NFL career, now calls one each week for CBS.

Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson are on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Packers and the Seahawks.

It’s been an ugly game so far. Green Bay is leading Seattle, 3-0, late in the first half.

Toward the end of the first half, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a big challenge attempt. Romo’s reaction to the move has gone viral.

Romo is facing some criticism for how he’s handled the Aaron Rodgers situation, though.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, told the media that he had been “immunized.” While Rodgers said he didn’t lie about anything, he’s faced criticism from many.

Romo believes both the Seahawks and the Packers coaching staffs are playing things pretty conservatively so far, too.

However, not everyone agrees with that.

Hopefully the second half is more entertaining than the first half.

This afternoon’s Packers vs. Seahawks game is airing on CBS.

