NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Performance Sunday
Trevor Lawrence likely saved Nathaniel Hackett's job with his performance in London on Sunday.
The former first overall pick completed just 18-31 passes for 133 yards a TD and two picks as the Broncos found a way to snap their four-game losing skid on foreign land.
The NFL world reacted to Lawrence's recent struggles across social media.
"Trevor Lawrence is back to being a Bust. I’m sorry that’s just how it works," tweeted Barstool's Big Cat.
"[Trevor Lawrence] throws a pick right after the Broncos took the lead with a Murray run," shared Dov Kleiman. "This should end it."
"Trevor Lawrence gets the biggest pass of any "generational prospect" of my lifetime," a fan pointed out.
"[Trevor Lawrence] is now 0-5 straight up as a favorite in the NFL," Action Network's Evan Abrams said. "Overall, he's 5-20 SU and 7-18 ATS with the Jaguars."
"Death taxes and Trevor Lawrence throwing an interception late in the 4th quarter," tweeted Booger McFarland.
The Jaguars fall to 2-6 with the loss.