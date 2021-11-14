NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

If the 2021 NFL Draft was re-held tomorrow, who would go No. 1 overall? Who would go No. 2 and No. 3?

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman is wondering.

The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback is impressed by what he’s seen from New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday.

Jones and the Patriots are leading Baker Mayfield and the Browns, 21-7, late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. Jones has completed 10 of 11 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Aikman is very impressed.

“Each time I’ve watched Mac Jones this year (TB, Dallas, Cleveland) he’s played beyond his years. Wonder how different, if at all, the 2021 draft would look knowing what we know now,” he tweeted.

While the Jaguars would surely take Trevor Lawrence at No. 1, it’s possible Jones would go a lot higher now. The Patriots got him at No. 15, but he’d likely go much higher than that now.

Erin Andrews agrees.

The Hoodie knew 👀 — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 14, 2021

She’s not alone.

“Very true.. What I take way is the experts know absolutely nothing when it comes to QBs especially in Round 1…very inexact science,” one fan tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, think Jones is in the perfect system.

“Jones is definitely smart and accurate but I firmly believe he fell into the perfect system for his skill set. I doubt he would be having the same success in Jacksonville, NY, etc,” one fan added.

While that might be true, it’s tough to argue against Jones’ results so far.