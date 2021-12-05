NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Surprising Admission

Even though Troy Aikman played on some of the most-talented teams in NFL history, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback says he’s not a fan of “superteams.”

Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls in the 1990s in Dallas, doesn’t believe “superteams” can work in the NFL.

“We’ve talked about it — the all-star team just — I’ve never seen it work in the NFL,” Aikman told 1310 “The Ticket” on Tuesday. “I know Washington tried it back in, I think, ‘99. I’ve just never seen a team that goes out and tries to put together this all-star team that can win a Super Bowl, much less success.”

“It usually unravels,” Aikman said. “And right now, that’s kind of what’s happening to the Rams. They’ve just not been very consistent.”

The Rams, of course, traded for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller, also bringing in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Did Troy Aikman forget the Bucs exist…? 😬 pic.twitter.com/VzI2r4Q5E2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 30, 2021

NFL fans don’t seem to agree with Aikman’s theory, though.

Did Troy Aikman forget about his 1995 Cowboys Aikman probowl

Smith probowl

Irving probowl

Novacek probowl

Woodson probowl

Haley probowl

Tuinie probowl

Newton probowl

Donaldson probowl

Allen probowl Add Johnston

Deion Sanders

Lett

Maryland — sports talk (@rsandns) December 1, 2021

What were his Cowboys?! — Tom (@gomariners69420) November 30, 2021

To be fair… the BUCS built in off season. The RAMS are doing in season building because they realized Stafford isn’t close to an answer and their hopes are ZERO if they don’t add parts in flight. — J. Jo (@draftholiday) December 1, 2021

The Bucs are a pretty fair example. While much of their team was built through the draft, they still brought in some huge pieces in the offseason, like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown, among others.

How do you feel about the “superteam” in the NFL?