NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Surprising Admission

fox NFL analyst troy aikman down on the fieldNEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Even though Troy Aikman played on some of the most-talented teams in NFL history, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback says he’s not a fan of “superteams.”

Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls in the 1990s in Dallas, doesn’t believe “superteams” can work in the NFL.

“We’ve talked about it — the all-star team just — I’ve never seen it work in the NFL,” Aikman told 1310 “The Ticket” on Tuesday. “I know Washington tried it back in, I think, ‘99. I’ve just never seen a team that goes out and tries to put together this all-star team that can win a Super Bowl, much less success.”

“It usually unravels,” Aikman said. “And right now, that’s kind of what’s happening to the Rams. They’ve just not been very consistent.”

The Rams, of course, traded for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller, also bringing in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL fans don’t seem to agree with Aikman’s theory, though.

The Bucs are a pretty fair example. While much of their team was built through the draft, they still brought in some huge pieces in the offseason, like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown, among others.

How do you feel about the “superteam” in the NFL?

