NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Surprising Admission

In the National Football League, you’re only as good as your…quarterback? Head coach? Offensive line? Pass rush?

Many of those things have been mentioned over the years.

One that hasn’t: your third-best wide receiver.

That’s what Hall of Fame quarterback turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman brought up on Sunday night during the NFC Championship Game, though.

"you're only as good as your 3rd wide receiver" – Troy Aikman — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 31, 2022

NFL fans are confused by the comment, to be fair.

“That’s how I built my team in Franchise Mode in Madden back in the day. Run 11 personnel, make sure you have a sick slot/third receiver,” one fan joked.

“The Chiefs would like a word,” another fan admitted.

“Maybe he is thinking you can take away 2 players on D schematically, but it comes at the cost of opportunities for that third WR. That’s the best I can come up with?” another fan wrote.

“Literally nobody has ever said that,” one fan added.

Well, Troy Aikman just said it.

The 49ers are leading the Rams, 17-14, in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.