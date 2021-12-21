NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cole Beasley News

Cole Beasley’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has seemingly caught up with him.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver tested positive for the virus. As an unvaccinated player, he’ll be forced to sit out for the next 10 days with no chance to test out of COVID-19 protocols.

As a result, Beasley will miss this weekend’s pivotal rematch against the New England Patriots.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world had a field day with this most recent COVID-19 news.

“My dad used to say, play a stupid game, win a stupid prize,” one fan wrote.

“Surprised it took this long for this idiot to go positive,” another added.

Starting with a Twitter tirade at the beginning of the 2021 season, Cole Beasley has openly expressed his stance on the COVID-19 vaccination. The veteran wideout has continually stated that he’s not “anti-vax,” but the refusal to get his shots and his continued critiques of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols has led fans from around the league to think otherwise.

Beasley currently ranks second in Bills receiving with 640 yards and one touchdown on the year, proving to be an integral piece of the team’s offensive unit.

The Bills will need everything they’ve got on the offensive end against the Patriots’ elite defense on Sunday. In Week 13, New England took over Buffalo’s former No. 1 spot in the AFC East with a grind-it-out victory — holding Josh Allen and his squad to just 10 points.

With a win this weekend, the Bills could work their way back up into a shared division lead.