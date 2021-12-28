NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cowboys Coaching News

Now that the Urban Meyer experiment in Jacksonville has come to an end, the Jaguars are on the hunt for their next head coach.

According to recent interview requests, it appears Shad Kahn and the struggling organization are looking to explore the coordinator-to-head-coach pipeline.

The Jaguars have reportedly requested permission to meet with each of the Dallas coordinators under Mike McCarthy: defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Unsurprisingly, Cowboys fans want the Jags to keep their hands off the coordinators that have helped their franchise to a solid 11-4 season in 2021.

“Stay away from us @Jaguars,” one Dallas fan wrote.

“Leave them tf alone,” another added.

Others feel each of these coaches would be foolish to take this unattractive head coaching job in Jacksonville.

“If I’m either of them, I’d take the graveyard shift lead at a 24-hour Taco Bell over this job,” one fan wrote.

“Everybody just seen what happen to urban lol it’s no way,” another added.

Kellen Moore has led the Cowboys’ offense to a No. 1 ranking so far this season — averaging a league-high 409.5 yards and 30.5 points per game. On Sunday night, his offensive unit pinned a season-high 56 points on the Washington Football Team.

With some recently-changed NFL rules, teams can now conduct head coach and general manager interviews during the final two weeks of the regular season — giving the Cowboys’ coordinators a chance to consider the opportunity before a possible postseason run.