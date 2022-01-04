The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Derrick Henry News

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks back after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have received some excellent news on superstar running back Derrick Henry.

After missing the past eight games with a foot injury suffered in Week 8, the dominant rusher is set to make his return to Titans practice on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Last week, Henry was seen jogging in the grass in his cleats. On Monday, he participated in some individual drills.

The 28-year-old running back could possibly make a return for Week 18’s matchup against the Houston Texans, but that’s a “longshot,” per Russini.

Still, Titans fans are thrilled that Henry will most likely return for their postseason run.

“God is so Good. Can’t wait to have our King back,” One Tennessee fan wrote.

“The news we have been waiting for!! Let’s Goooo!!!” another added.

With an 11-5 record and a head-to-head victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans can solidify there spot as the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Texans this weekend.

By doing so, the Tennessee squad would give Henry another week of recovery time with a first-round bye.

The Titans will kickoff against the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.