NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Derrick Henry News

The Tennessee Titans have received some excellent news on superstar running back Derrick Henry.

After missing the past eight games with a foot injury suffered in Week 8, the dominant rusher is set to make his return to Titans practice on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is expected at practice tomorrow, per sources. After jogging on the grass last week in cleats, another great step towards his return. I was told there's always a chance he can play against Houston, but realistically it is a longshot. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 4, 2022

Last week, Henry was seen jogging in the grass in his cleats. On Monday, he participated in some individual drills.

The 28-year-old running back could possibly make a return for Week 18’s matchup against the Houston Texans, but that’s a “longshot,” per Russini.

Still, Titans fans are thrilled that Henry will most likely return for their postseason run.

“God is so Good. Can’t wait to have our King back,” One Tennessee fan wrote.

“The news we have been waiting for!! Let’s Goooo!!!” another added.

The king returning for the playoffs like https://t.co/HrA9cIb5M3 pic.twitter.com/ZjRBKC4ylU — Eric Ault (@ctrlaultdelete1) January 4, 2022

With an 11-5 record and a head-to-head victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans can solidify there spot as the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Texans this weekend.

By doing so, the Tennessee squad would give Henry another week of recovery time with a first-round bye.

Getting the first-round bye becomes even more important for the Titans, since they could push Derrick Henry's return back another week. https://t.co/vQVoWKPhmT — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 4, 2022

The Titans will kickoff against the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.