NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jalen Hurts News

Following Sunday’s 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and several fans/media members were put in a dangerous situation.

Leaning over the railing above the tunnel, Philadelphia fans attempted to congratulate their franchise QB on the win. Unfortunately, the FedEx Field structure was unable to hold their weight — sending them crashing down below and nearly landing on top of Hurts.

On Tuesday, the Eagles QB sent a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL asking about any plans to prevent this from happening again in the future.

“I am writing to inquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident that took place at FedExField on January 2, 2022,” Hurts wrote. “As you are aware, many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedExField tunnel collapsed. Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering issues.

“Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved. However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media. As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future.”

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sent a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL today asking "what follow-up action is being considered" after a railing at FedEx Field collapsed Sunday night, sending fans tumbling and nearly hitting him. pic.twitter.com/97LdY814KS — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 4, 2022

Fans and analysts from around the league were impressed by Hurts’ initiative to stand up for both himself and the fans involved.

“Jalen Hurts cares more about the safety of fans at FedEx Field than Dan Snyder,” one fan wrote.

“Man of the people,” another added.

“Jalen Hurts is just the definition of a class-act. Love his demeanor and how he conducts his business!” said another.

It will be interesting to see what kind of response the Washington organization has to this inquiry.