NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Lamar Jackson Update

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson was unavailable for practice on Wednesday.

The Ravens quarterback has now been out for a full month since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 13.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate injury update for Jackson.

"He’s not playing again in the regular season it’s pointless," one fan wrote.

"At this point, I say just shut him down for the Playoffs too. I love Lamar but this is a total disaster to have him hurt and miss the last month of 2 seasons in a row," another added.

"Wants a big contract but can’t finish a season… and people still believe he’s actually QB. Dude is made of glass," another said.

"He's done as a Raven. Time to build for the future," another wrote.

Jackson is currently involved in contract discussions with the Ravens organization, so it makes sense that the 25-year-old quarterback wants to be cautious with this knee injury.

The Ravens clinched their postseason berth with a win in Week 16, but they could improve their standing with another victory this weekend.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to make another start in the Ravens' Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.