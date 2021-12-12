The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Handshake Video

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer does not appear to be having fun as an NFL head coach.

On Sunday, following another drama-filled week (including a damning report from NFL.com), the Jaguars were crushed by the Titans, 20-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, a distraught-looking Meyer had a weak handshake with his former co-worker, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Here’s the handshake:

Vrabel worked under Meyer at Ohio State from 2012-13. He left following the 2013 season to take an assistant job with the Texans. Vrabel took the Titans head coaching job in 2018.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the postgame handshake.

The Jaguars dropped to 2-11 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Titans, who improved to 9-4 on the year with the win.

Will Meyer make it to Year 2 in Jacksonville?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.