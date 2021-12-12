NFL World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Handshake Video

Urban Meyer does not appear to be having fun as an NFL head coach.

On Sunday, following another drama-filled week (including a damning report from NFL.com), the Jaguars were crushed by the Titans, 20-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, a distraught-looking Meyer had a weak handshake with his former co-worker, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Here’s the handshake:

LOLOL look at the handshake between Mike Vrabel and Urban Meyer. Urban looks absolutely miserable. pic.twitter.com/RF0G3rDuC5 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 12, 2021

Vrabel worked under Meyer at Ohio State from 2012-13. He left following the 2013 season to take an assistant job with the Texans. Vrabel took the Titans head coaching job in 2018.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the postgame handshake.

Hahaha you just hate to see it… https://t.co/snhDErTEsQ — vincent salvatore (@Vin_Cenzo1621) December 12, 2021

The look of a man who probably won’t mind not doing his current job next year. https://t.co/x2D7HKWPe6 — Andrew Keck (@andrewkeck) December 12, 2021

When you realize Oregon isn’t going to hire Chip Kelly and open a college job for you https://t.co/o71MKVr4JH — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 12, 2021

This man looks like he doesn't even belong in the NFL. I'll be shocked if he isn't fired by tomorrow. https://t.co/pG9I5Hbxbu — All Titans Unfiltered (@ATU_Titans) December 12, 2021

The Jaguars dropped to 2-11 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Titans, who improved to 9-4 on the year with the win.

Will Meyer make it to Year 2 in Jacksonville?