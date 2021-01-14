The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Hiring News

ohio state head coach urban meyer after his final gamePASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer celebrates winning the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer is heading to the NFL.

According to multiple reports, the three-time national title-winning college football coach and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finalizing a deal. Meyer will be the next head coach of the AFC South franchise, according to multiple reports.

Meyer, 56, retired from college football after the 2018 season, turning over the Ohio State program to Ryan Day.

Now, he heads to the NFL level. Will Meyer be successful at the professional level? We’ve seen some notable college football greats try and fail at the NFL level. Others, like Jimmy Johnson and Pete Carroll, experienced major success.

What’s to expect of Urban Meyer in the NFL? Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to the news.

Meyer has won everywhere he has been. Yes, he’s a great recruiter, but he also won immediately at Bowling Green and Utah. Ohio State went 6-7 in 2011 and then 12-0 in the first year of the Meyer era in 2012.

Few college football coaches in history, if any, have been as good as Meyer at implementing a winning culture.

Will that translate to the NFL level? That remains to be seen, but we cannot wait to find out. The Jaguars will be must-watch action in 2021.


