NFL World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Hiring News

Urban Meyer is heading to the NFL.

According to multiple reports, the three-time national title-winning college football coach and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finalizing a deal. Meyer will be the next head coach of the AFC South franchise, according to multiple reports.

Meyer, 56, retired from college football after the 2018 season, turning over the Ohio State program to Ryan Day.

Now, he heads to the NFL level. Will Meyer be successful at the professional level? We’ve seen some notable college football greats try and fail at the NFL level. Others, like Jimmy Johnson and Pete Carroll, experienced major success.

What’s to expect of Urban Meyer in the NFL? Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to the news.

watching get up, and the question is whether urban's offense can work in the nfl. am i wrong in saying urban's been pretty good at working the offense around the qb? what he ran for chris leak wasn't what he ran for tebow which wasn't what he ran for cardale or haskins, no? — bomani (@bomani_jones) January 14, 2021

The #Jaguars identified Urban Meyer as their top target from the start. He did have some talks with the #Chargers, but the focus was always on the Jags. No. 1 pick, plenty of cap space, endless draft picks… https://t.co/xfxCr9O7Ls — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2021

Per sources, Urban Meyer’s early staff building calls have focused on coaches with high level NFL experience. Smartly (and unsurprisingly), he’s tried to recruit former head coaches and coordinators to join him for his first NFL foray. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) January 14, 2021

Sources: the Jaguars and ex-Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer are working out a deal to make Meyer the team's HC. Much of the negotiation has been over facilities upgrades and staffing. Meyer's gotten assurances in those areas. Talks have been ongoing for over a month. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 14, 2021

Meyer has won everywhere he has been. Yes, he’s a great recruiter, but he also won immediately at Bowling Green and Utah. Ohio State went 6-7 in 2011 and then 12-0 in the first year of the Meyer era in 2012.

Few college football coaches in history, if any, have been as good as Meyer at implementing a winning culture.

Will that translate to the NFL level? That remains to be seen, but we cannot wait to find out. The Jaguars will be must-watch action in 2021.