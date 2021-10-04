NFL World Reacts To What Urban Meyer Said On Monday

Urban Meyer owned up to what happened over the weekend.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach spoke with the media at his weekly press conference on Monday morning. Meyer addressed the video that went viral on Saturday, showing the head coach getting danced on by a young woman at a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio.

Meyer said he was at an event, where people were trying to get him on the dance floor. He admitted that he should have left and that it was stupid to put himself in that situation.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position,” Meyer reportedly said this morning.

While Meyer faced deserved criticism for his weekend behavior, he’s getting credit for his apology on Monday morning.

“Thought Jaguars coach Urban Meyer handled the 9-second viral video well. Said he apologized to team, his family and owner Shad Khan,” Mark Long of the Associated Press tweeted.

However, Meyer is now facing criticism for not flying back with the team to Florida.

“I really can’t fathom, and don’t think I’ve ever heard of a head coach NOT flying home with the team. Especially to stay in town for some event. Urban Meyer’s tenure with the Jaguars is already a disaster,” Matt Lombardo tweeted.

Meyer is off to an 0-4 start in Jacksonville. Plenty of notable coaches have had rough first seasons in the National Football League – Jimmy Johnson went 1-15 in his first season with the Cowboys, after all – but Meyer has to know better than to do what he did this weekend.