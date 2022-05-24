NFL World Reacts To The Viral Tom Brady Video

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Tom Brady made sure to bring the heat for a video that helps promote "The Match" which will take place on June. 1.

Brady brought a cardboard version of Mike Evans for the video, but then roasted the other quarterbacks for not having their receivers with them.

"I got my boy Mike here ready to catch," Brady said. "Who caught Aaron's? Davante left him and Tyreek left you, Patrick. Josh don't worry, someone's going to leave you too. My boy Mike never let me, I'll tell you that."

Man, those are some brutal roasts from arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

The NFL world absolutely loved these jokes from Brady.

Brady will team up with Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in just over a week for this golf event.

You can watch "The Match" on TNT.